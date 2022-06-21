Crust (CRU) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.41 Million

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crust has traded flat against the dollar. One Crust coin can now be purchased for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004274 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.06 or 0.00664513 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005167 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00171556 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

