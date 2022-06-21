Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.43.

NASDAQ COLM traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.38. The company had a trading volume of 13,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,810. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.64 and its 200 day moving average is $88.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $68.29 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $761.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.88 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $208,367.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,554.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $297,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,464.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 48.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

