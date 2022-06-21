Celo (CELO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $48.86 Million

Celo (CELO) traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Celo coin can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00004562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a total market cap of $414.78 million and $48.86 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 118.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.66 or 0.02759287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004890 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00107657 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00089876 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00013886 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,012,828 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official website is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

