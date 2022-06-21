Cartesi (CTSI) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Cartesi (CTSI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $89.92 million and approximately $15.40 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000766 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi was first traded on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 571,149,571 coins. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars.

