Cara Operations (TSE:CARA) Shares Down 2.4%

Cara Operations Limited (TSE:CARA – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$27.71 and last traded at C$27.72. Approximately 35,304 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 36,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.41.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.72.
About Cara Operations (TSE:CARA)
See Also
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Cara Operations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Operations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.