BSCPAD Price Tops $0.18 on Top Exchanges (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (BSCPAD) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 20th. One BSCPAD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000886 BTC on exchanges. BSCPAD has a total market cap of $14.38 million and approximately $282,776.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BSCPAD has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 118.6% against the dollar and now trades at $565.66 or 0.02759287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004873 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00107657 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00089876 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00013886 BTC.

BSCPAD Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

