Bonk 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $56,714.00 (BONK)

Bonk (BONK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Bonk coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bonk has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Bonk has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonk Profile

Bonk is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. Bonk’s official website is bonktoken.com . Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken . Bonk’s official message board is medium.com/@bonktoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling Bonk

