Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Price Tops $19.01

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 33% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded 204.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitball Treasure has a total market capitalization of $8.55 million and approximately $107,176.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be purchased for $19.01 or 0.00092684 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000329 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000055 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

Bitball Treasure is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

