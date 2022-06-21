Barclays Boosts boohoo group (LON:BOO) Price Target to GBX 65

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 65 ($0.80) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BOO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.84) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 230 ($2.82) to GBX 140 ($1.71) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 140 ($1.71) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.47) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 230 ($2.82) to GBX 190 ($2.33) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, boohoo group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 202.78 ($2.48).

Get boohoo group alerts:

boohoo group stock opened at GBX 65.14 ($0.80) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £825.74 million and a PE ratio of -217.13. boohoo group has a twelve month low of GBX 52.60 ($0.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 333.10 ($4.08). The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 79.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 95.14.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.