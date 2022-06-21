Assemble Protocol Price Reaches $0.0200 on Major Exchanges (ASM)

Assemble Protocol (ASM) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. Assemble Protocol has a total market cap of $22.80 million and $234,042.00 worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Assemble Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Assemble Protocol has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Assemble Protocol Profile

Assemble Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,465,625,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,141,554,761 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official website is assembleprotocol.io . Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

Assemble Protocol Coin Trading

