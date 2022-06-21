ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 2,000 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($24.50) target price on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ASC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,850 ($22.66) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,850 ($34.91) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,900 ($35.52) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($40.42) to GBX 2,900 ($35.52) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,515.36 ($30.81).

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 871.50 ($10.67) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,389.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,811.44. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 775 ($9.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,242.75 ($64.22). The company has a market capitalization of £870.98 million and a PE ratio of 26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.59.

In other news, insider Jørgen Lindemann acquired 57,392 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 854 ($10.46) per share, for a total transaction of £490,127.68 ($600,352.38).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

