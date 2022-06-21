Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Trading Up 9.2%

Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 9.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €3.65 ($3.85) and last traded at €3.65 ($3.85). Approximately 10,492,168 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 3,550,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.35 ($3.52).

Several analysts recently weighed in on AT1 shares. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €8.40 ($8.84) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays set a €4.50 ($4.74) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €7.30 ($7.68) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.32) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.10 ($5.37) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Friday, May 27th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is €4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is €5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.18, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and a PE ratio of 7.26.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

