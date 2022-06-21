Amazon.com’s (AMZN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $175.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMZN. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an underperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $227.50 to $209.25 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.67.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock opened at $106.22 on Friday. Amazon.com has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.