Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Jun 21st, 2022

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALVGet Rating)’s share price dropped 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.10 and last traded at C$6.10. Approximately 5,476 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 16,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.39.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.15. The firm has a market cap of C$207.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.24.

Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALVGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$12.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.16 million. Research analysts predict that Alvopetro Energy Ltd. will post 1.4500002 earnings per share for the current year.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile (CVE:ALV)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. As of December 31, 2021, it held interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

