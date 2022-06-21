Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.10 and last traded at C$6.10. Approximately 5,476 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 16,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.39.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.15. The firm has a market cap of C$207.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.24.

Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$12.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.16 million. Research analysts predict that Alvopetro Energy Ltd. will post 1.4500002 earnings per share for the current year.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. As of December 31, 2021, it held interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

