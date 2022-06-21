Akroma (AKA) Trading Down 6.5% This Week

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 20th. In the last week, Akroma has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Akroma has a market capitalization of $7,875.40 and $18.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,122.67 or 0.05467655 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00078734 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 70.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.