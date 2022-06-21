Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Lowered to $425.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $425.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $530.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $498.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $360.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $406.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.13. The stock has a market cap of $170.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

