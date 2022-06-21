Aave (AAVE) Market Capitalization Reaches $886.72 Million

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Aave has a total market cap of $886.72 million and $293.52 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aave coin can now be bought for $63.81 or 0.00311100 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Aave has traded 13% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004872 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,512.48 or 1.00011469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00129899 BTC.

Aave Coin Profile

Aave (CRYPTO:AAVE) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,896,913 coins. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

