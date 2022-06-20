ZUM TOKEN Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,313.00 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $234,990.31 and $2,313.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.45 or 0.00549820 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000228 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 67.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000253 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

