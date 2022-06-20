YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGA) and Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Critical Survey

YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGA – Get Rating) and Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for YogaWorks and Rover Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YogaWorks 0 0 0 0 N/A Rover Group 0 1 5 0 2.83

Rover Group has a consensus target price of $10.17, suggesting a potential upside of 130.02%. Given Rover Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rover Group is more favorable than YogaWorks.

Volatility and Risk

YogaWorks has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rover Group has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares YogaWorks and Rover Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YogaWorks N/A N/A N/A Rover Group -72.28% -21.97% -9.22%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares YogaWorks and Rover Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YogaWorks $59.59 million 0.02 -$35.19 million N/A N/A Rover Group $109.84 million 7.32 -$64.05 million ($1.22) -3.62

YogaWorks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rover Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.5% of YogaWorks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of Rover Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.4% of YogaWorks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

YogaWorks beats Rover Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

YogaWorks Company Profile (Get Rating)

YogaWorks, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of yoga studios and training centers. The firm provides yoga space, teachers at studios, training program, workshops, retreats, and online lessons including Vinyasa, Gentle Yoga, Ashtanga, hot yoga, prenatal classes, and community classes. It also offers a variety of fitness classes. Yoga Works was founded by Maty Ezraty, Chuck Miller, and Alan Finger in 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.

Rover Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

