yAxis (YAXIS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,971.00

yAxis (YAXIS) traded down 26.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last seven days, yAxis has traded 51.3% lower against the US dollar. One yAxis coin can now be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. yAxis has a market capitalization of $18,342.76 and $2,971.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 118.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.11 or 0.01111922 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004891 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00109244 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00081591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00013584 BTC.

yAxis Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official message board is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

yAxis Coin Trading

