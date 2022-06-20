Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

XPOF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 5,175,000 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $103,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Xponential Fitness by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Xponential Fitness by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 180,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Xponential Fitness by 23.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Xponential Fitness by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Xponential Fitness by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 103,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xponential Fitness stock opened at $12.79 on Monday. Xponential Fitness has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $26.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.42. The stock has a market cap of $624.34 million and a P/E ratio of -2.74.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.34). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.48 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

