Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Reaches $213.89 on Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for $213.89 or 0.01061568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $993.12 million and approximately $322.96 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004958 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00109710 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $194.69 or 0.00966273 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00085951 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00013583 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,643,221 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

