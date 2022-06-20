Wownero (WOW) Hits Market Cap of $2.46 Million

Wownero (WOW) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Wownero has a market cap of $2.46 million and $8,078.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0472 or 0.00000235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wownero Coin Profile

WOW is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

