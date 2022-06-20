WorkQuest Token Tops One Day Volume of $62,873.00 (WQT)

WorkQuest Token (WQT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 19th. WorkQuest Token has a market capitalization of $141,724.21 and $62,873.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WorkQuest Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WorkQuest Token has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WorkQuest Token

WQT is a coin. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,388,174 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

WorkQuest Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorkQuest Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WorkQuest Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WorkQuest Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

