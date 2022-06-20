Wolfe Research Lowers Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $400.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wolfe Research from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ADBE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Adobe from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $498.12.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $360.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Adobe has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $170.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $407.60 and its 200 day moving average is $470.93.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,203,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

