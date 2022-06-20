Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Makes New Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,215,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,552,260,000 after buying an additional 4,586,593 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 8,766.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,473,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,125 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,822,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,609,000 after purchasing an additional 784,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Investments LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 5,625,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,388,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DD. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

Shares of NYSE DD traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.29. 156,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,003,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.44. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.18 and a twelve month high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.