Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,000,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,593,000 after acquiring an additional 68,483 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 91,420 shares during the last quarter. 25.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.54.

Shares of HTGC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.11. 59,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,939. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.77. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 155.30%.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Thomas J. Fallon bought 10,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,667.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 10,495 shares of company stock valued at $156,123 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

