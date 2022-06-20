Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Has $551,000 Stock Holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Global Medical REIT worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 5.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GMRE. TheStreet lowered Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Global Medical REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of GMRE remained flat at $$10.94 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 65,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,703. The company has a market capitalization of $716.77 million, a P/E ratio of 54.70, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 14.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 420.02%.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

