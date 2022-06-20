Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Has $382,000 Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $10.41. 1,126,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,678,519. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average of $13.39.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 18.40% and a negative net margin of 72.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.01%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

