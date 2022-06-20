Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Has $301,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.25.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.02. The stock had a trading volume of 396,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,415,090. The stock has a market cap of $121.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $147.50.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

