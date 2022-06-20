Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Grows Stake in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACR. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 50,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACR traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $8.44. The stock had a trading volume of 388 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 174.33 and a current ratio of 174.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.92. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $18.43.

ACRES Commercial Realty ( NYSE:ACR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.56). ACRES Commercial Realty had a net margin of 37.47% and a return on equity of 0.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

