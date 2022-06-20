Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. United States Steel makes up 1.1% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on X. StockNews.com upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.78.

In other news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 22,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $826,080.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,965,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $51,247.89. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,299.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 113,344 shares of company stock worth $4,252,827 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

X stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.89. 1,325,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,236,699. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.01. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.05. United States Steel had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. United States Steel’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.16%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

