Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Cuts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 915 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in FedEx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in FedEx by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC increased its position in FedEx by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in FedEx by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.30.

NYSE:FDX traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $229.90. 225,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,182. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $304.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

