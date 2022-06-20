Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WLKP. Barclays increased their target price on Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Shares of WLKP stock opened at $23.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average is $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $29.40.

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $362.40 million for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.471 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 79.75%.

In related news, Chairman James Chao sold 31,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $836,685.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 23,908 shares in the company, valued at $643,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 53,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.