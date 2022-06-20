West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) PT Lowered to C$143.00 at Scotiabank

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFGGet Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$157.00 to C$143.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.32.

WFG stock opened at $78.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of -0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.61 and a 200-day moving average of $90.06. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $102.61.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFGGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $10.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.02 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 29.88%. West Fraser Timber’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 28.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $332,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,220,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,301,000. GRS Advisors LLC raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 27.7% in the first quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 293,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,201,000 after buying an additional 63,652 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 158,797.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 158,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after buying an additional 158,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile (Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

