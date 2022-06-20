Wells Fargo & Company Trims PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Target Price to $41.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PHM. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of PulteGroup from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.83.

Shares of PHM opened at $36.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.64.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after acquiring an additional 261,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,096,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $750,513,000 after purchasing an additional 547,399 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,510,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,892,000 after purchasing an additional 116,075 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,771,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

