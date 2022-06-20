Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WBD. Cowen upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $14.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.48.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. On average, analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 58,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,095,381.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,919.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.39 per share, with a total value of $459,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 210,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,871,223.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 206,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,897. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

