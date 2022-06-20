Wanchain 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $861,092.00 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000867 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $34.24 million and approximately $861,092.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

