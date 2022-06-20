Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Atwater Malick LLC

Atwater Malick LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,560 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 3.3% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Castellan Group acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 422.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 35,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 23,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $118.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $324.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.87.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $1,382,516.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $4,100,950. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

