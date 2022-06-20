W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $8,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,012,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total value of $5,995,988.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,629,841.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total transaction of $238,446.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,715,955.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,762 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,245. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $511.38.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $442.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.16 and a 1 year high of $529.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $487.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $493.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.72 dividend. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

