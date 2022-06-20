Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Bought by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Vista Outdoor accounts for 1.3% of Selway Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 272,068 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $809,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 42,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $5,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,443.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 10,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $399,375.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,939.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 272,780 shares of company stock valued at $10,373,989. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.43.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $52.69.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.87 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 50.41% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

