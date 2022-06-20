Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.29.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Vimeo stock opened at $6.73 on Monday. Vimeo has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $52.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -13.20.

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 16.66% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $108.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vimeo will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vimeo in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

