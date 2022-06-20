VerusCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $30,546.00 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 20th. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00002025 BTC on exchanges. VerusCoin has a market cap of $28.70 million and $30,546.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004858 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00110415 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $199.55 or 0.00970451 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00084963 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00013361 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 68,940,637 coins. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

