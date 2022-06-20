Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Increased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,716 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $43,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.01. The company had a trading volume of 361,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,185. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.85 and a 200-day moving average of $144.42.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

