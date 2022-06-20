Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.01. The stock had a trading volume of 361,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,185. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.42. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.