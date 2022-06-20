Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Increased by Titan Capital Management LLC CA

Titan Capital Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 12.5% of Titan Capital Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Titan Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unconventional Investor LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC now owns 174,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,645,000 after acquiring an additional 20,853 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 140.5% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. GP Brinson Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC now owns 207,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,255,000 after acquiring an additional 70,615 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 92.0% in the first quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $183.71. The stock had a trading volume of 164,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,040,998. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.22. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

