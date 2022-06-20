Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,349 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $49.38. 271,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,553,181. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average is $52.30.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.