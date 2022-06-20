Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Lessened by Unconventional Investor LLC

Unconventional Investor LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.0% of Unconventional Investor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Unconventional Investor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

VOO traded up $0.88 on Monday, hitting $337.95. 1,391,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,317,159. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.32. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

