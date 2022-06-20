Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by New Capital Management LP

New Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 4.1% of New Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,622,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,177,000 after buying an additional 736,936 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,337,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,362 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,807 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,912 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,728,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,067,000 after purchasing an additional 469,503 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.21 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $82.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.74.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

