Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,151 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.3% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $18,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

VNQ stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $87.70. 493,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,346,564. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.90.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

